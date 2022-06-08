CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico Utility Authority (ENMWUA) announced that it had received a Notice of Award from the New Mexico Water Trust Board (WTB), granting $14,510,522 for the use in the next phase of pipeline construction.

According to officials with the ENMWUA, the phase of pipeline construction called Finished Water One (FW1) will construct 15.5 miles of pipeline beginning just northwest of Cannon Air Force Base (CAFB) and ending at the future water treatment facility location.

Officials reported that construction is set to begin by fall 2022 as the ENMWUA is currently under construction with the Finished Water 3 (FW3) pipeline project connecting Portales with FW2 northwest of Cannon Air Force Base.

The funding added to the amount from the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) which gave $177,400,000 for ENMWUA and from the New Mexico Legislature which gave $30 million, said officials.

ENMWUA Chairman Mike Morris stated, “This important funding will contribute to our efforts in constructing FW1 north to the future water treatment plant location. We thank our stakeholders for their support of the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System.”

The project, according to officials, will “provide potable (safe to drink) water to four city member agencies and Cannon Air Force Base for municipal, commercial, and industrial use from a renewable surface water supply at Wte Reservoir.”



