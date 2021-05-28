Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority gives “Notice to Proceed” on next leg of project

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority (ENMWUA) approved and signed the construction agreement and has given official “Notice to Proceed” in the construction of another portion of its water delivery system to eastern New Mexico communities.

The ENMWUA said this action gives the selected contractor, Smithco Construction Inc., a notice to move forward beginning July 6, 2021 with construction of the water pipeline’s next phase known as Finished Water Three A (FW3A).

The eleven and-a-half-mile portion of the pipeline will begin northwest of Cannon Air Force Base and continue south toward the Portales water system said ENMWUA.

The ENMWUA said the ENMRWS pipeline will ultimately be able to provide a water supply to Portales and portions of Roosevelt County, Clovis and portions of Curry County, CAFB, Texico, and Elida.

The total cost for FW3A that includes engineering services and construction will be approximately $19,284,013.03.