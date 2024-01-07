PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that its marching band, Greyhound Sound, was crowned the Divisions 2 and 3 college winner for the “For Whom The Band Tolls” marching band competition.

According to an ENMU press release, ENMU’s band will get to choose one customized package of musical equipment that is valued at $40,000.

“We are so excited and proud to win Metallica’s “For Whom The Band Tolls” Marching Band Competition. The entire process was a labor of love and started with music from this iconic band. Congratulations to all the participating ensembles,” said Dustin Seifert, ENMU Director of Bands. “We are grateful that Metallica chose to feature the outstanding work that is accomplished by our amazing students.”

The release detailed that the Metallica band competition titled “For Whom The Band Tolls” was amongst universities and High schools with over $180,000 in prizes. Auburn University was crowned in the Division 1 category and several high schools were also awarded in their respective divisions.

via ENMU’s Facebook

“I am so proud of our Greyhound Sound! They rocked the field, and it paid off,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “What great representatives of Eastern New Mexico University.”

To view ENMU’s performance and a full list of winners visit the Metallica website.