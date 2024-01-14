PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University is set to welcome students back to campus with on-campus events heading into the spring semester that is set to begin on Jan. 16.

According to an ENMU release, the Office of Campus Life and the Office of Multicultural Affairs have planned events for the students to enjoy while back on campus.

“We hope our students had a wonderful and restful break. I know the campus and community have missed them,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “There are many campus activities to look forward to, and I know faculty and staff are ready for another great semester.”

via Eastern New Mexico University Press Release

On-campus events to welcome students include:

Jan 17| Karaoke Night| 6 p.m. | CUB Lobby

Jan. 22| Movie Night (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) | 8 p.m. | CUB Ballroom

Jan. 24 | Casino Night | 6 p.m. | CUB Ballroom

Jan 30 | S’mores Social Party | 6 p.m. | Multicultural Center, CUB

Jan. 31 | Grocery Bingo | 6 p.m. | CUB Lobby

Feb. 6 | ASAB Comedy Show | 7 p.m. | Greyhound Lounge, CUB

Feb 6 | Tribute to Bob Marley | 7 p.m. | Buchanan Hall, Music Building

For a full list of events for ENMU students as they return visit the ENMU website.