PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University is set to welcome students back to campus with on-campus events heading into the spring semester that is set to begin on Jan. 16.
According to an ENMU release, the Office of Campus Life and the Office of Multicultural Affairs have planned events for the students to enjoy while back on campus.
“We hope our students had a wonderful and restful break. I know the campus and community have missed them,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “There are many campus activities to look forward to, and I know faculty and staff are ready for another great semester.”
On-campus events to welcome students include:
- Jan 17| Karaoke Night| 6 p.m. | CUB Lobby
- Jan. 22| Movie Night (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) | 8 p.m. | CUB Ballroom
- Jan. 24 | Casino Night | 6 p.m. | CUB Ballroom
- Jan 30 | S’mores Social Party | 6 p.m. | Multicultural Center, CUB
- Jan. 31 | Grocery Bingo | 6 p.m. | CUB Lobby
- Feb. 6 | ASAB Comedy Show | 7 p.m. | Greyhound Lounge, CUB
- Feb 6 | Tribute to Bob Marley | 7 p.m. | Buchanan Hall, Music Building
For a full list of events for ENMU students as they return visit the ENMU website.
