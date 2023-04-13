PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that they are partnering with New Mexico-based companies to create a lager and a cocktail.

According to an ENMU press release, ENMU is partnering with Red Door Brewing Company on “Blackwater Lager” and Mother Trail Beverage Company on a cocktail named “The Greyhound.”

“ENMU appreciates our New Mexico-owned businesses partnering with us to raise scholarship funds,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “Partnerships like this support New Mexico businesses and our students as we, in turn, educate a workforce that contributes to the state’s economic engine. Thank you to Red Door Brewing Company and Mother Trail Beverage Company for partnering with ENMU on these great products that raise funds for ENMU scholarships.”

Officials describe the “Blackwater Lager” as a Bohemian-style Pilsner Lager that is light and refreshing with a pleasant herbal hop bite to finish. The lager is brewed with Pilsner malts and classic European Saaz hop. Officials said the beer is designed by ENMU alumni and ENMU graphic artist Sara Wright, that features the historic Clovis Point found at the Blackwater Draw National Historic Landmark on the ENMU campus. The release detailed that the Blackwater Draw Lager was chosen for the beer name out of a contest of more than 80 names by current ENMU student Leander Murphy.

Eastern New Mexico University Press Release

Officials described “The Greyhound” as a cocktail made from grapefruit and premium gin that tastes fresh, bright, and tart. The release states that the cocktail design features ENMU’s administration building and was also designed by ENMU alumni and ENMU graphic artist Sara Wright. Officials said an ENMU employee Vickie Brisco suggested the name “The Greyhound,” chosen from more the 80 names that were submitted in the naming contest last spring.

Eastern New Mexico University Press Release

“Red Door is excited to partner with ENMU and Mother Trail Beverage Company to market both products. We have been working in various communities throughout Eastern New Mexico for the last several years and are proud to be able to continue to support the area,” said Matt Biggs, co-owner of Red Door Brewing Company. “It is an honor ENMU chose our brewery to collaborate with; we look forward to getting these drinks into as many hands as possible and raising money for scholarships at ENMU.”

According to the release, ENMU will host an unveiling party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Red Door Brewing on Main, in Clovis, N.M. ENMU invites alumni and friends to come by and try the newest ENMU-branded products.

The release stated that the beer and cocktail will be available at Red Door Brewery locations in Albuquerque and Clovis, as well as being available in select stores around the state of New Mexico later this summer. Officials said purchasing ENMU products can support scholarships at Eastern New Mexico University.