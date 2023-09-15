PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Eastern New Mexico University celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 with on-campus events.

According to an ENMU press release, events scheduled include a Sobrero Craft Night, a Quesabirria Tacos Cooking Demonstration, a Flamenco Demo Presentation, and a Henna Art event.

Officials said on Oct. 19 a Flamencosa performance with an ensemble of flamenco artists will produce an evening of music and dance to conclude all events.

The release states that special guests will also be a part of the celebration with the following presentations:

Presentation on Life on the Border by Dr. Gabriela Moreno,

Presentation on Raramuri: The Foot Runners by Diana Molina,

Presentation on Promoting Health and Wellness in Hispanic Home and Community by Dr. Richard Guerra.

“ENMU is very fortunate to have Hispanic students willing to share their culture, knowledge, and background with faculty, staff, students, and community,” said Diana Cordova, ENMU Multicultural Affairs Director. “The Department of Hispanic Affairs is student-run, and the student-staff researched and programmed all these fabulous speakers and cultural events. I feel that it is essential for all individuals to share and appreciate where we come from for a better understanding and love for humanity.”

For more information regarding the Hispanic Heritage Month event’s times, events, and locations visit the ENMU website.