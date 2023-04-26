RUIDOSO, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that ENMU-Ruidoso’s Branch Community College History and Humanities Professor Dr. Cynthia Orozco was awarded the “2023 Scholar Award” by the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies (NACCS).

According to an ENMU press release, Orozco recently announced her retirement from ENMU-Ruidoso’s Branch Community College to focus more on the 100th Anniversary in 2029 of the “LULAC” organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Officials said Orozco is an award-winning and best-selling author, historian, museum, and film consultant, as well as a public speaker.

She wrote the following books:

Pioneer of Mexican-American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales and No Mexicans

Women or Dogs Allowed: The Rise of the Mexican American Civil Rights Movement

Agent of Change: Adela Sloss-Vento, Mexican American Civil Rights Activist and Texas Feminist

Co-edited Mexican Americans in Texas History.

The release stated that Orozco was recognized by Texas State Historical Association for her Agent of Change book being awarded the “Liz Carpenter Award” for the best book in Texas women’s history in 2020. She is also a two-time Ford Fellow; a Texas State Historical Association Fellow; a New Mexico LULAC Educator of the Year; and currently serving on the Executive Board of the Organization of American Historians.

Officials said she had written over 100 encyclopedia articles including more than 80 for the Handbook of Texas along with over 100 articles and letters to the editor in Texas, N.M., and Cali. newspapers. ENMU said Orozco co-founded the Chicana Caucus of the National Association for Chicano Studies. She is also a past recipient of the ENMU Ruidoso President’s Award for Teaching and Service. She also managed the Leo Martinez campaign for Congress in the early 2000s.