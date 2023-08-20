PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced partnering with the Early Childhood Program of the Mecalero Apache Tribe with a goal of offering telehealth speech-language pathology services to infants and toddlers.

According to an ENMU press release, the Mescalero Apache Early Childhood Program program is set to begin on Sept. 1, aiming to assist parents that are developing their children’s communication skills. Officials said the program will work close with children that have speech-language delays or who are at risk for delays.

via Eastern New Mexico University Press Release

“We are deeply honored to work alongside the Mescalero Apache Tribe to enrich the communication skills of their youngest speakers. This partnership allows ENMU to support NM peoples with high-quality therapies by connecting our native communities to a cadre of experts in speech and language while also providing an invaluable learning opportunity for ENMU students in a supported and supervised clinical experience,” said Suzanne Swift, Professor of Communicative Disorders at ENMU. “We are proud to serve our NM Family-Infant-Toddler programs, families, and children, and we are especially excited to work with the esteemed members of the Mescalero Apache Early Childhood Program. The ENMU CDIS Program and our Speech and Hearing Rehabilitative Outreach Center are delighted to serve in whatever capacity the tribe may deem appropriate. We are grateful for this opportunity. We grow as we go!”

ENMU officials explained that the MAEC Program can provide early intervention services to children who are a part of the Mescalero Apache reservation aged newborn to 3. Officials said services can include developmental instruction, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and/or speech-language therapy.

“Identification and early intervention are two integral components to addressing developmental delays..,” shared Rosario Dick, Director of the Mescalero Apache Tribe’s Early Childhood Program.

For more information on the ENMU Speech and Hearing Outreach Center, please visit Eastern New Mexico University’s website.