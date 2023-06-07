PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced the ENMU Foundation will award what it said is the highest number of scholarships in 45 years.

ENMU said for the 2023-24 academic year, the ENMU Foundation will award 479 scholarships totaling $679,000 to ENUM-Portales students.

“These big dollar amounts represent the even bigger hearts of the alumni and friends of ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “Their generosity and willingness to support so many students are truly inspiring and greatly appreciated.”

ENMU said the foundation has awarded over $11.6 million in scholarships and over $15 Million to support ENMU programs and initiatives.