PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University recently announced that its director of bands was recently inducted into the American Bandmasters Association.

According to a news release from the university, Dustin Seifert, the director of bands at Eastern New Mexico University, was inducted into the ABA during its convention earlier this month in Lawrence, Kansas. Officials said that election to the association is a year-long process, including nomination and sponsorship by current members, as well as submitting performance recordings and reviewing a person’s musical works.

Members of the association strive to “enhance wind music by example and leadership” while honoring “outstanding achievements in music direction.” Other people associated with the association include John Phillip Sousa and John Willians.

“I am thrilled to be elected to membership in the ABA, a first for an ENMU Director of Bands,” Seifert said in the release. “My election illustrates the achievement and success of our fantastic students and my exceptional colleagues in the Department of Music… While election to the ABA is the highest professional honor in my field, to me, it’s the starting point for even more extraordinary learning opportunities. Being chosen to sit amongst approximately 300 esteemed conductors in our profession opens doors to growth, service, and learning opportunities for all in my small sphere of influence.”

Officials with the university said in the release that Seifert has been with the university since 2000 and has led the band program to “numerous accolades.”