PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University’s Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking presents “The Clean House” from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.

“This play is like a living poem. People see into each other’s daydreams, jokes have magical powers, and love is the most important thing,” said director Leonard Madrid. “As always, ENMU students are involved in every aspect of this production. Design, acting, and stage management.”

“The Clean House” will be performed at ENMU’s Studio Theatre, University Theatre Center (UTC), Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

A matinee performance will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, General Admission is $10 per ticket, and Senior Citizens and Active-Duty Military tickets are $7. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

The university said “The Clean House” premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2004 and was directed by Bill Rauch. The Clean House won the 2004 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.