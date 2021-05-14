Eastern New Mexico University Department of Public Safety investigating shooting at San Juan Village

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Eastern New Mexico University Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at San Juan Village in the afternoon hours on May 14.
According to ENMU DPS, the suspect or suspects in this case are still at large.
The university said residence halls will remain under close patrol by ENMU Police Officers and updates will be provided as necessary as new information is available.
