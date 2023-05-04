PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that their Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 on the Eastern New Mexico University campus.

According to an ENMU news release, this will be the 144th ceremony to celebrate the academic achievements of 657 students expected to graduate.

ENMU detailed that 420 students earned bachelor’s degrees, 137 earned master’s degrees, and 100 earned associate degrees. Officials said these students will graduate from New Mexico, 36 states, and seven nations worldwide.

Officials said Dr. Gay Su Pinnell, will give the commencement address. Pinnell is an ENMU alumna, and Professor Emerita in the School of Teaching and Learning at The Ohio State University, will give the commencement address.

via Eastern New Mexico Press Release

The release said the ceremony will also include “Faculty Excellence Awards,” honoring ENMU faculty for excelling in the areas of Advising, Service, and Teaching. ENMU said the Honor Guard from Cannon Air Force Base will present the colors, and the National Anthem and Alma Mater will be sung by graduating ENMU students.

“Commencement is an occasion I look forward to every year,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “It represents the culmination of ENMU’s work with our students. It is also a time to celebrate with our graduates the earning of a college degree and something truly life-changing.“

For more information regarding the ENMU Commencement ceremony, or to access the live stream visit the ENMU website.