PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University Chamber Choir announced it will undertake a four-day tour in Southern New Mexico from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25.

Officials said the tour will include music from multiple composers including Zelenka, Gallus, Gjeio, Passereau, Timingh, Wagner, Forrest and Kirchner.

“It is an annual tradition for the Chamber Singers to perform for schools throughout the state and region,” said Jason Paulk, ENMU Director of Choral Activities. “We will begin our tour in Artesia at the Estelle Yates Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. At our first performance, we are thrilled to have our ENMU Trumpet Ensemble joining us. It has been quite some time since we sang for audiences in Artesia, and I’m hopeful we will have a nice turnout.”

The university said all performances are free and open to the public though visitors to any public school need to check with district officials to request permission to listen to the concert performance.

The scheduled tour dates are:

Sunday, Oct. 22 | Artesia High School Estelle Yates Auditorium| 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23| Roswell High School Theater | 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 | Ruidoso High School Choir Room | 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Las Cruces High School Choir Room| 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Centennial High School Choir Room | 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | Mayfield High School Choir Room | 9 a.m.

More information on ENMU Choirs and Vocal Music programs can be found here.