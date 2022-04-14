ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service office in Alburquerque recently announced that the majority of the Eastern part of New Mexico will be under a fire weather watch Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, the fire weather watch for that region of the state is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening, spanning multiple regions including the northeast highlands, the northeast plains as well as the east-central plains.

Officials said critical fire conditions are expected to occur in those regions of the state starting Friday afternoon. This includes winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph and relative humidity from four to 10%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the release said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”