Eastern New Mexico University to close Tuesday for city waterline repairs

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Eastern New Mexico University announced Monday that its Portales campus will be closed Tuesday (Oct. 19) because of scheduled waterline repairs.

According to a post made to the university’s Facebook page, officials with the university stated that all in-person classes will be canceled Tuesday. The city of Portales will undergo scheduled waterline repairs on 17th Street Tuesday and water will be turned off for the entire campus south of Highway 70.

According to the post, officials expect the campus to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20). For more information, individuals are asked to call the university at 575-562-1011.