Eastern New Mexico taps Southern Indiana assistant as coach

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Eastern New Mexico has named Southern Indiana assistant Brent Owen as its new men’s head basketball coach.

Eastern New Mexico Athletic Director Matt Billings announced last week that Owen will take over the program from Tres Segler.

Segler resigned on April 6 to pursue other opportunities outside of basketball.

Owen joins the Greyhounds following a nine-year tenure as an assistant coach at Southern Indiana.

A native of Chrisman, Illinois, Owen was a three-time Academic All-GLVC performer during his career at Southern Indiana from 2006-2009.

Eastern New Mexico posted an 8-19 record this season.