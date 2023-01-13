SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of Eastern New Mexico towns and counties were recently recipients of New Mexico grants centering around regional recreation centers and quality of life given to tribal, municipal and county governments across the state.

According to a news release from the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration, $45 million in grants were given to 36 projects throughout the state. Officials said this program awards funds to help improve the quality of life for residents by “creating new or expanding existing regional recreational facilities.”

The entities in Eastern New Mexico that received grant funds include:

The town of Clayton in Union County received $964,040 for the Town of Clayton Event Center;

Curry County received $6,500,000 for the Curry County Event Center’s Multipurpose Livestock Pavillion;

The Village of Logan in Quay County received $4,908,411 for the Logan Recreation Complex;

The City of Portales in Roosevelt County received $728,385 for the Portales Skatepark Phase 1 Design and Construction;

The City of Portales in Roosevelt County received $143,490 for the Portales Rotary Park Playground Equipment Project;

The Village of San Jon in Quay County received $300,000 for the San Jon Park Improvement Project; and

The City of Tucumcari in Quay County received $216,803 for the City of Tucumcari’s municipal pool rehabilitation.

“Investing in quality recreational facilities in important to supporting the health, happiness and wellbeing of New Mexicans in communities across the state,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “We are glad to deliver $45 million in funds for projects that will improve quality of life and recreational opportunities from Angel Fire to Anthony. My administration will continue prioritizing investments in projects that make a real difference in communities small and large, rural and urban.”

Officials said project applications were “evaluated by their demonstrable benefit to the local community,” considering if the projects would attract visitors or retain residents. The funds, which are expected to be delivered by reimbursement over two years, are eligible to be used for project planning and design, the purchase of recreational equipment and project construction.

The full list of the recipients of the grant can be found on the Governor’s website.