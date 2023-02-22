PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University recently announced that tuition and fees will not increase for students in the 2023-24 school year.

According to a news release from the university, the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents approved a “0% tuition and fees increase for the 23-24 school year” during a meeting earlier this month.

“As we continue to work with the State Legislature to fund areas of ENMU and maintain the affordability of higher education, we felt it important to minimize the cost to our students,” James Johnston, the president of ENMU, said in the release. “I appreciate the Board of Regents` support of this view and direction.”

For more information on the university, visit Eastern New Mexico University’s website.