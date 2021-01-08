Drop in water levels causes Conchas Lake State Park to close boat ramp

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels resulting in safety concerns and to prevent property damage during launching and loading of boats, according to a press release from the State of New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD).

EMNRD officials said low precipitation and above average temperatures have resulted in extremely low water levels at several state park lakes causing boat access ramps to be closed. State Parks is using this opportunity to rehabilitate and improve on the existing ramp.

According to EMNRD officials, The south boat ramp, which is operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers, is still open at this time. Boaters are encouraged to check with the US Army Corps of Engineers for current ramp conditions prior to visiting the lake. Paddle craft are still allowed on the lake.

State law requires that you wear a lifejacket when on a canoe, kayak, or raft and that all children 12 years old and younger wear a lifejacket while on the deck of a moving vessel. The State Parks Division offers free boating safety classes around the state and online throughout the year.

EMNRD officials want to remind people, State Parks are currently open for day-use to New Mexico residents only. All current park information can be found on the State Parks Division website.