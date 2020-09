HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. military says an Air Force attack drone was damaged Wednesday when it went off a runway during takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Base officials said in a statement that the remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Wing was the only aircraft involved.

The statement said a board of Air Force officers will investigate the accident to determine the cause.

The base is 79 miles north of El Paso, Texas.