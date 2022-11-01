WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — A New Mexico school district has been awarded rebates by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to purchase a pair of electric school buses.

According to the US EPA’s website, Dora Municipal Schools in Portales, N.M., was awarded $610,000 in rebates to pay for two electric buses. This comes after the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 authorized the agency to offer rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models.

According to a news release from the EPA released in late September, the agency nearly doubled the funding for clean school bus rebates with increased demand from school districts across the county. The EPA is awarding $965 million in funding for the project.

Officials with the EPA said on their website that the agency received around 2,000 applications, requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses. The 2022 rebate program is expected to fund around 2,500 school bus replacements.