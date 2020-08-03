Doña Ana Sheriff slams ex-deputy in evidence hoarding case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A county sheriff in southern New Mexico has criticized a former deputy after boxes containing bags of police evidence and scattered pages of police case files were found in the deputy’s foreclosed home.

A cleaning crew discovered 72 pieces of case evidence May 23 after going to prepare the home for resale.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart called it a failure in leadership while speaking at a press conference Friday.

None of the cases can be prosecuted.

Former Deputy Vincent Lopez was charged with tampering with public records and tampering with evidence.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Lopez.