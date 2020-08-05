Document sheds light on shooting death of basketball recruit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A summary of witness statements is shedding light on the events surrounding the shooting death of a college basketball recruit in northern New Mexico.
The document was released Tuesday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department in support of criminal charges against a detained 16-year-old defendant.
High school basketball standout Fedonta White pleaded with friends to help him survive after being shot in an altercation with an individual at a house party on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Multiple people told investigators that they saw the confrontation.
White’s death has led to an outpouring of public grief.