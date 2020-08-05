Document sheds light on shooting death of basketball recruit

Candles melt in the sun at an impromptu memorial for Fedonta “J.B.” White on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. White, an 18-year-old college basketball recruit, was shot early Saturday at a social gathering on the northern outskirts of Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A summary of witness statements is shedding light on the events surrounding the shooting death of a college basketball recruit in northern New Mexico.

The document was released Tuesday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department in support of criminal charges against a detained 16-year-old defendant.

High school basketball standout Fedonta White pleaded with friends to help him survive after being shot in an altercation with an individual at a house party on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Multiple people told investigators that they saw the confrontation.

White’s death has led to an outpouring of public grief.