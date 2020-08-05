Document sheds light on shooting death of basketball recruit

New Mexico

by: MORGAN LEE

Candles melt in the sun at an impromptu memorial for Fedonta “J.B.” White on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. White, an 18-year-old college basketball recruit, was shot early Saturday at a social gathering on the northern outskirts of Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A summary of witness statements is shedding light on the events surrounding the shooting death of a college basketball recruit in northern New Mexico.

The document was released Tuesday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department in support of criminal charges against a detained 16-year-old defendant.

High school basketball standout Fedonta White pleaded with friends to help him survive after being shot in an altercation with an individual at a house party on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Multiple people told investigators that they saw the confrontation.

White’s death has led to an outpouring of public grief.

