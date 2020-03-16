District settles for $475K after teacher punched boy, 9

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — A New Mexico school district has agreed to pay $475,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a boy who was punched by a music teacher.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a copy of the settlement says New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority agreed to make the payout on behalf of Tony E. Quintana “Sombrillo” Elementary School in December.

The school is part of Española Public Schools.

The boy’s parents filed the suit in November 2017, two months after former teacher John Andrew Valdez pleaded guilty to three counts of battery.

He agreed to complete 18 months of probation as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutors say Valdez struck the then-9-year-old boy and two other children.