District Attorney Andrea Reeb announces new Break The Cycle program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced their new Break The Cycle program aimed at providing support for victims of domestic violence and raising awareness of the need for community support.

According to District Attorney Andrea Reeb, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by a partner. 72% of all murder-suicides are committed by intimate partners.

The DA’s office created the Break The Cycle program to educate victims on the cycles of domestic violence and help victims deter or prevent any further violence or death. The DA also notes that crimes of domestic violence have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the District Attorney’s office said it is partnering with local agencies such as the Hartley House, Arise, United Way and Matt 25 to ensure victims have needed resources.

For more information about Break The Cycle, or if you or anyone you’re close to is a victim of domestic violence or knows someone who is a victim to call their office at 575-769-2246.