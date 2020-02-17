Diocese of Gallup to sell historic school property in uproar

GALLUP, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — The Diocese of Gallup has announced it will sell the property of the historic Sacred Heart School to a secular charter school.

The Gallup Independent reports word of the pending sale recently stunned school officials and parents amid concerns about a conflict of interest.

Sacred Heart School interim principal Amy Jo Mulvaney says she was caught off guard when Aequitas Education and Hozho Academy representatives toured the school late January.

The representatives said they were purchasing the campus. Gallup attorney Patrick T. Mason led the Aequitas and Hozho group.

He is also the attorney for the Diocese of Gallup.