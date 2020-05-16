Detective: Cellphone records led to woman’s alleged killer

A photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Gooch. Gooch, an Air Force airman, was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said. Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they used phone records to track down the man they believe fatally shot a Sunday school teacher and left her body off a forest road in northern Arizona.

The lead detective in the case says Mark Gooch left the Air Force base where he was stationed in the Phoenix area and traveled to New Mexico, where he allegedly kidnapped a woman living in a Mennonite community.

Authorities say Sasha Krause’s body was discovered about a month after she was reported missing.

Gooch has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in her death.