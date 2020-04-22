Deputies: Woman ran over man after an argument over $85

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she ran over a man with a car following an argument over $85.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Shilo Cassidi-Mae Howell was arrested Saturday nearly a month following a deputy finding a man lying on the ground in front of a Hobbs home.

The victim told police Howell had hit him with her van after they got into an argument while drinking alcohol together.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

It was not known if Howell had an attorney.