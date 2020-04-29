Deputies: New Mexico man attacked woman, family with machete

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a woman and her family with a machete.

The Las Cruces Suns-News reports Zachary Tanner Cadena was arrested Friday in Las Cruces following a fight with the woman and her family.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies, Cadena went to the woman’s home because he believed she and her family had some of his belongings.

He is facing three counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm, battery on a peace officer, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

It was not known if he had an attorney.