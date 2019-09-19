Deputies injured during gunfire while conducting drug raid

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County sheriff’s officials say two deputies suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening as shots were fired from inside an Albuquerque-area home during a drug raid Wednesday night.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales said a man inside the home opened fire on the deputies before barricading himself inside and eventually surrendering.

Gonzales said the nature and details on the deputies’ injuries weren’t immediately available, and a sheriff’s spokeswoman said the deputies were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Officials said deputies returned fire but that the man who was the target of the search, 36-year-old Kenneth Sondergard, was not injured.

Sondergard was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and battery on a police office.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

