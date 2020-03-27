Deputies: Crime Stoppers official embezzled donated SUV

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Crime Stoppers official in New Mexico is facing charges after investigators say he used a donated SUV for personal use.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday says Johnny Adams drove the gifted Ford Expedition SUV meant for the San Juan County Crime Stoppers during off hours and also let his wife drive it.

Adams is the executive director of the group.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office donated a vehicle to Crime Stoppers last year, but investigators say Adams drove it hundreds of miles for his personal use.

The 49-year-old Adams was charged with embezzlement. It was not known if he had an attorney.