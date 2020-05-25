Deputies arrest suspect in Roswell pursuit, explosion

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, May 18, 2020, photo is a charred fuel pump at a gas station in Roswell, N.M. The pump was damaged when a pickup truck being pursued by a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy crashed and sparked a fire. The suspect who evaded authorities remains at large after surviving an explosion at a local gas station that ended a police pursuit and injured a woman, authorities said. (Alex Ross/Roswell Daily Record via AP)

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say they have arrested the man they say led police on a chase ending with an explosion at a gas station.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says 21-year-old Victor Barron of Roswell was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to use a stolen credit card.

He had burns on his face and arms.

Barron was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, concealing identity, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Chief Deputy Charles Yslas says additional charges related to the Monday police pursuit are pending.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barron who could comment on the allegations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss