Deputies arrest suspect in Roswell pursuit, explosion

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say they have arrested the man they say led police on a chase ending with an explosion at a gas station.
Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says 21-year-old Victor Barron of Roswell was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to use a stolen credit card.
He had burns on his face and arms.
Barron was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, concealing identity, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Chief Deputy Charles Yslas says additional charges related to the Monday police pursuit are pending.
Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barron who could comment on the allegations.