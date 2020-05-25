Deputies arrest suspect in Roswell pursuit, explosion

In this Monday, May 18, 2020, photo is a charred fuel pump at a gas station in Roswell, N.M. The pump was damaged when a pickup truck being pursued by a Chaves County sheriff’s deputy crashed and sparked a fire. The suspect who evaded authorities remains at large after surviving an explosion at a local gas station that ended a police pursuit and injured a woman, authorities said. (Alex Ross/Roswell Daily Record via AP)

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say they have arrested the man they say led police on a chase ending with an explosion at a gas station.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says 21-year-old Victor Barron of Roswell was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to use a stolen credit card.

He had burns on his face and arms.

Barron was charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle, concealing identity, credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Chief Deputy Charles Yslas says additional charges related to the Monday police pursuit are pending.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Barron who could comment on the allegations.