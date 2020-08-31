Democratic Party launches hotline on voting procedures

Santa Fe County election workers sort absentee ballots in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, June 5, 2020, four days after the close of the primary election. Republican election observers are expressing frustration at the delays. The final count will determine the GOP nominee in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, and the delays hold implications for the administration of the general election in November. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico hopes to broaden participation in the Nov. 3 election as it launches a daytime telephone hotline and online resources about balloting.

State Democratic Party Executive Director Chelsey Evans said the initiative begins Monday and aims to inform voters about new options and deadlines for requesting and casting absentee ballots.

The coronavirus pandemic already reshaped voting in New Mexico during the June primary as absentee voting by mail or drop-off delivery soared in popularity.

Temporary election reforms were adopted in June by the Legislature and governor that alter ballot-request deadlines, add a new signature requirement and provide ballot tracking by postal barcodes.