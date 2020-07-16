Democrat Torres Small keeps money edge in key US House race

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Rep.-elect Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., reacts after drawing her number during the member-elect room lottery draw on Capitol Hill in Washington. Torres Small told The Associated Press she doesn’t mind not getting as much attention as other freshmen in Congress because she has other goals around […]

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a money edge in a critical U.S. House race in southern New Mexico that Republicans hope to recapture.

Federal campaign records show the Las Cruces Democrats raised nearly $796,000 from mid-May to June 30 and had $3.9 million cash-on-hand.

Her campaign coffer has more than 10 times the amount of Yvette Herrell, her GOP challenger.

Records show Herrell raised more than $395,000 during the same period following a grueling GOP primary.

The former state lawmaker reported having $379,000 cash-on-hand.

Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018 to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district along the U.S.-Mexico border.