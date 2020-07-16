Democrat Torres Small keeps money edge in key US House race

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a money edge in a critical U.S. House race in southern New Mexico that Republicans hope to recapture.
Federal campaign records show the Las Cruces Democrats raised nearly $796,000 from mid-May to June 30 and had $3.9 million cash-on-hand.
Her campaign coffer has more than 10 times the amount of Yvette Herrell, her GOP challenger.
Records show Herrell raised more than $395,000 during the same period following a grueling GOP primary.
The former state lawmaker reported having $379,000 cash-on-hand.
Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018 to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district along the U.S.-Mexico border.