Democrat Leger Fernandez has big money edge in US House race

Democratic congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez flashes a thumbs-up to drivers at a polling station Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Opponents in the crowded Democratic primary included former CIA operative Valerie Plame. The sign she holds, “Ahora es cuando,” is Spanish for “Now is the time.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez has a massive money edge over a poorly funded Republican opponent going into a general election for an open U.S. House seat in northern New Mexico.

Federal records show Leger Fernandez raised $335,959 from mid-May to June 30 following a grueling Democratic primary.

According to records, she has just $232,855 cash-on-hand, reflecting the expensive Democrat primary where Leger Fernandez defeated a number of candidates.

But records show Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson raised less than $10,000 during the same time period. She only had $6,102 cash-on-hand.