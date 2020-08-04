Democrat for US Senate releases ad around dad’s cancer fight

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference in Washington. New Mexico is deciding on final contenders in open races for a U.S. Senate seat and a northern congressional slot that last changed hands a dozen years ago, as the sun sets on a Democratic political dynasty that emerged from a territorial 19th century legislature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democrat U.S. hopeful Ben Ray Luján has released a television ad touting his support for expanding Medicaid while pointing to his father’s fight with cancer.

The commercial scheduled to begin airing statewide on Tuesday highlights Luján’s father, Ben Luján, the late Speaker of the New Mexico House, and his access to insurance.

But the younger Luján says the lack of affordable health care forces some New Mexico residents to make tough decisions to pay bills.

Republican Mark Ronchetti says Luján supports a government takeover of health care that would outlaw employer-based insurance plans and limit doctor choice.

Luján and Ronchetti are seeking an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.