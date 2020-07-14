Democrat Ben Ray Luján unveils 1st US Senate TV campaign ad

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference in Washington. Lujan is outpacing all of his GOP opponents in the money race for an open Senate seat in New Mexico at the end of 2019, federal records show. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NAMBÉ, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Ben Ray Luján has released his first television campaign ad in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

The ad scheduled to begin airing Tuesday highlights Luján’s role as an “11th generation New Mexican” and his desire to represent rural values.

The U.S. congressman doesn’t mention his GOP opponent Mark Ronchetti nor President Donald Trump.

Luján says his campaign will try to reach the state’s 33 counties through a virtual road trip.

The Santa Fe Democrat and former television weatherman Ronchetti are seeking to replace U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring.