Dem super PAC pushes ‘weak’ GOP US House primary candidate

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-leaning super PAC is jumping into a New Mexico contested GOP U.S. House primary and running commercials in support of a President Donald Trump ally that Democrats believe they can defeat in November.

Patriot Majority PAC began airing television commercials Saturday attacking oil executive Claire Chase for previous critical social media posts about Trump while praising former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell for supporting Trump’s border wall.

The ad urges Republican voters to “make a better choice.”

Democrats have expressed fears that Chase would be a tougher candidate for Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to face.

Herrell lost to Torres Small in 2018 by fewer than 3,000 votes.