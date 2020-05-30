Dem super PAC pushes ‘weak’ GOP US House primary candidate

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic-leaning super PAC is jumping into a New Mexico contested GOP U.S. House primary and running commercials in support of a President Donald Trump ally that Democrats believe they can defeat in November.

Patriot Majority PAC began airing television commercials Saturday attacking oil executive Claire Chase for previous critical social media posts about Trump while praising former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell for supporting Trump’s border wall.

The ad urges Republican voters to “make a better choice.”

Democrats have expressed fears that Chase would be a tougher candidate for Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to face.

Herrell lost to Torres Small in 2018 by 3,722 votes.