Defense attorneys challenge removal of data from documents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Is it acceptable for prosecutors to redact portions of victims’ and witnesses’ Social Security numbers and dates of birth when they provide case documents to the defense?

That’s what defense attorneys in Albuquerque want to know. According to the Albuquerque Journal, defense lawyers say there are no rules that allow for this new practice and that prosecutors unilaterally made a decision to deprive them of information that they’re entitled to get.

The attorneys now worry that allowing the state to decide what information the defense deserves sets a bad precedent.

Prosecutors and victim advocates say providing criminal defendants with this sensitive material leaves witnesses vulnerable to intimidation and possible harm, which may dissuade them from participating in the process.