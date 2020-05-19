Decapitated wild turkey, broken duck eggs found at sanctuary

ROSWELL, N.M. (Roswell Daily Record) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after the discovery of a decapitated wild turkey and destruction of several duck eggs near a New Mexico bird sanctuary.

The Roswell Daily Record reports a reward is being offered for any information about the turkey’s decapitation and destruction of duck eggs around the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary & Nature Center in Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell Parks & Recreation director Jim Burress says the carcass of the wild turkey was found with its head cut off last week on a walking trail at the sanctuary.

No arrests have been made.