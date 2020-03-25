Dead snowmobile rider was seeking treasure in Utah park

DENVER (The Denver Post) — Two snowmobile riders from Colorado were searching for an elusive treasure when they became stranded and one died in a Utah park.

The Denver Post said the pair set out from the Denver area March 17 to search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure.

The eccentric New Mexico antiquities dealer had said he hid the bounty rumored to be worth around $2 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

Authorities say the snowmobilers carried candy bars and a couple of bottles of water, but at some point there was not enough snow on the ground and they pressed forward on foot.