Damico, retired UNM Beowulf scholar, dies from COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Helen Damico, a retired University of New Mexico English professor who founded the school’s Institute for Medieval Studies, has died from complications arising from COVID-19.

The university said Tuesday she died April 14.

She was 89.

Damico taught courses in Old and Middle English at the university beginning in 1981 after completing her Ph.D. at New York University the year before.

Damico was well known for her work on Old English and Old Norse literature, and above all, for her studies of Beowulf.

In the late 1990s, Damico established another program around Viking mythology.