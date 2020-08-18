Daily COVID-19 case counts on the decline in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has marked another day of declining COVID-19 case counts.

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 95 confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 23,500 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The latest cases include 29 from Bernalillo County and 11 from Dona Ana County, which make up two of New Mexico’s most populated areas.

Officials also reported an additional four deaths related to the virus, bringing that tally to 718.

State officials have been pressing for residents to stay home and avoid gatherings in order to keep the numbers low.