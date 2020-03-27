DA held in contempt for skipping hearing amid COVID-19 rules

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A New Mexico district attorney says he was held in contempt of court after he skipped a hearing to follow COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Albuquerque Journal reports state District Judge Lisa Riley in Carlsbad held Quay County District Attorney Timothy Rose in contempt when he failed to show up to a case 250 miles away.

Rose had agreed to take on a case in the 5th Judicial District, which prosecutors there were unable to accept because of a conflict of interest.

But Riley denied two requests by Rose to attend the hearing by phone.

She eventually held him in contempt and fined him $250.