Curry, Roosevelt Counties host annual Eastern New Mexico Alzheimer’s Walk

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Partnering along with the cities of Clovis and Portales, Curry and Roosevelt Counties are slated to host the first annual Eastern New Mexico Alzheimer’s Walk on Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Curry County Event Center.

“I am so grateful this event is taking place. Alzheimer’s is such a devastating disease, not only for the person with it, but also the family members,” stated Commission Chair Tina Dixon. “ I have two family members suffering from Alzheimer’s and I can tell you first hand watching the deterioration and struggle to remember even day-to-day life is heartbreaking.”

All local residents, according to the event flyer, were invited to participate in the walk and help to raise funds to work to find a cure for the disease. Donations can be made here.

“I am very blessed to serve on a Board of Commissioners whom have supported and adopted the Proclamation declaring November 20, 2021 as Walk to End Alzheimer’s Day in Roosevelt County. I encourage everyone to attend this event and help raise awareness,” Dixon added.

Those interested in participating in the walk, according to Curry County, are encouraged to wear purple and bring friends and family to join in on the walk. The New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association are expected to offer flowers for those walking in honor of someone they care about, or to support others who may be living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease.