Curry County urges drivers of potential road blockage due to tumbleweeds

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Road Department are urging caution as winds have increased the number of tumbleweeds which could cause blockage on county roads.

According to a news release from Curry County, officials state that county officials are working to open impacted bus routes and roads to all drivers. Officials urge drivers not to drive through roads blocked by tumbleweeds “as this could start a fire and cause damage to vehicles.”

“With the increase of fuel load (dry combustible vegetation) during the growing season including tumbleweeds, Curry County would encourage property owners to do their part in protecting property and homes by reducing fuel loads on private property,” the release states

Individuals are asked to report road blockage to the Curry County Road Department at 575-762-1501 or by emailing roadsdept@currycounty.org.