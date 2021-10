CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Health Council is set to host a virtual meeting by Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to a press release by the Curry County Health Council.

The meeting is open to the public and individuals interested in attending the event can contact Curry County Administration at 575-763-6016. According to the release, the Zoom information will be sent by the administrations office after contact.