Curry County Teen Court to hold 1st 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial

CLOVIS, N.M. The Curry County Teen Court is set to hold its first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.

The Curry County Teen Court said it is 1 of 60 founding communities to hold this event, and will pay tribute to the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11 and the 6 lives lost February 26, 1993.

Each community will remember 50 of the lives lost during those attacks by reading their names, sharing where they are in the North Pool or South Pool, reading the panel number were their name is in bronze at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, and reading a short bio for each.

The event will take place on September 11 at 8:45 a.m. MDT at the Curry County Courthouse flagpole and, the ceremony will start at 9:02 a.m. MDT.